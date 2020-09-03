Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 397 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. On average, analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $53,151.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,547.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,499 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.