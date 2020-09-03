Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 412 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $311,256.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,533.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,936,661.40. Insiders have sold 76,004 shares of company stock worth $7,630,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

