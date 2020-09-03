Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 579 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,389 shares of company stock worth $74,331,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

