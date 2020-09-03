Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 588 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.43.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

