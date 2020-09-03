Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 636 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Marriott International by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

