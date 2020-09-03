Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 741 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Ventas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.39.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

