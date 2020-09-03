Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $1.15 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day moving average of $210.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

