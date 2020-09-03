Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,785,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $56,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

