Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,276 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.