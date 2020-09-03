Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,237,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $12,409,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $209.97 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $210.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day moving average of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

