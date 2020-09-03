Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.78 ($50.33).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €43.08 ($50.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion and a PE ratio of -152.96. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.93.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

