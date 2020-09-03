Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.71 ($22.02).

DTE opened at €15.40 ($18.11) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.11. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

