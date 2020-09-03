Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTCWY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DTCWY opened at $27.21 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.