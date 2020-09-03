DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $20,542,625. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $447.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

