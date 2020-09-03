Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

NYSE DKS opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

