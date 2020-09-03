Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Given a C$60.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) has been given a C$60.00 target price by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCBO. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Docebo from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Docebo from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE DCBO opened at C$55.85 on Thursday. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$10.30 and a 12-month high of C$58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.14.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

