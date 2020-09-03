Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $47.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $46.03 and last traded at $44.67. 486,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 658,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOMO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 712.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Domo by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

