DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Lowered by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,530 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

DTE stock opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

