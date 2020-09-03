eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Raised to $16.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of EGAN opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.80. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $553,100 in the last three months. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 876.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,056,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 203,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

