eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Roth Capital

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $430.45 million, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $553,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 668,616 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,056,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 203,662 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of eGain by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.