eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Earnings Results

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. eGain updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $430.45 million, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $553,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

