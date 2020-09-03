EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale cut EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

About EIFFAGE SA/ADR

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

