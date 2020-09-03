Encavis (ETR:CAP) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Encavis (ETR:CAP) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAP. Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Encavis alerts:

Shares of CAP stock opened at €15.28 ($17.98) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 107.61. Encavis has a 12 month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of €15.50 ($18.24).

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.