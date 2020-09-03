ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.97 ($11.73).

Shares of ENI opened at €7.78 ($9.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ENI has a 1 year low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of €14.59 ($17.17).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

