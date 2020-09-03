Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.53

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 2767300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 2,000,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $97,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,204,083 shares of company stock valued at $107,776,601. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

