Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enquest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Enquest has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

