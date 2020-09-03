Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Shares of Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.52. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 40,530 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Entree Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 million and a P/E ratio of -14.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

