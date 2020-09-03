Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives $38.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

EVA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NYSE:EVA opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 510.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,653,000 after purchasing an additional 835,505 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 889,487 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 448,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

