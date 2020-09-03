Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmark Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Newmark Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $790.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Newmark Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 936.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 966,054 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 163,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $1,657,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

