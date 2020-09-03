Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

ESNT stock opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.76) on Tuesday. Essentra has a twelve month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.13 ($6.00). The company has a market cap of $757.02 million and a PE ratio of 54.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

