EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. EventChain has a market cap of $237,246.37 and $4,951.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last week, EventChain has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $608.85 or 0.05597099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

