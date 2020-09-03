Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley Sells 5,581 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,581 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $843,400.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $969,927.02.

On Friday, June 12th, Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $148.71 on Thursday. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.84.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,280,000 after purchasing an additional 110,768 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,584,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,548,000 after buying an additional 247,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after acquiring an additional 493,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 65.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 302,403 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

