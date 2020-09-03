Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton Sells 1,351 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $204,055.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,836.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Totton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $3,251,937.50.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.84.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,726 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

