Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline Sells 2,887 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,887 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $436,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,385,580.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.