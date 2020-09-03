Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.50 ($35.88) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.56 ($30.07).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €23.73 ($27.92) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.83.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.