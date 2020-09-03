Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:EVTCY opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. Evotec has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

