EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 19,927 Shares of Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.17.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,427,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after buying an additional 360,323 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,792,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after buying an additional 235,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,686,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after acquiring an additional 421,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

