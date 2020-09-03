Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) CEO Carim V. Khouzami Sells 6,800 Shares

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after buying an additional 17,354,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

