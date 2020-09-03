eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $880,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,924,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,280,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Penny Sanford sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $237,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.17 and a beta of 3.53.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of eXp World by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

