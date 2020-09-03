Fairpoint Group Plc (FRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.66 on November 13th

Fairpoint Group Plc (LON:FRP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Fairpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

Fairpoint Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. Its services includes restructuring advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

