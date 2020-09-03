Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

