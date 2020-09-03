FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.20. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

NASDAQ FINV opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $114,000.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

