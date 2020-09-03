FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) versus MobileSmith (NYSE:NUZE) Head-To-Head Review

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) and MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of FirstCash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and MobileSmith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash N/A N/A N/A MobileSmith -444.42% -151.18% -114.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and MobileSmith’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MobileSmith $1.79 million 149.81 -$12.19 million N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MobileSmith.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FirstCash and MobileSmith, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 2 2 0 2.50 MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstCash currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given FirstCash’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FirstCash is more favorable than MobileSmith.

Summary

FirstCash beats MobileSmith on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 2,039 pawn stores and 72 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

MobileSmith Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

