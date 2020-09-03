Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

