Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $137.96. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $1,844,741.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,964,382.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

