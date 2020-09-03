Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,138 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,431,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,403 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

