Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $1,844,741.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,964,382.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

