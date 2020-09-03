Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flex LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Danske downgraded Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of Flex LNG stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.65. Flex LNG has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 74,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Flex LNG by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,624,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 960,769 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,735,000.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

