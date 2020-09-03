Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 233.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

