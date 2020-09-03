Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 301,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 251.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FOX by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 62,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

